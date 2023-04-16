Shining Vale season 2 release date speculation cast, plot, and news

What is the Shining Vale season 2 release date? It’s now been a year since Courtney Cox’s Shining Vale was last on screens, and the fans of the show are understandably eager for more.

The first season of Shining Vale saw the Phelps family move into their new, ill-fated home and spookiness soon began to plague their lives. With a blend of comedy and horror, Shining Vale was a big hit with fans. So, we’re here to dig into what’s going on with the new season of one of 2022’s best drama series. We’ve got some good news, and some bad news, but here’s everything we know about the Shining Vale season 2 release date and much more too.

Shining Vale season 2 release date speculation

Shining Vale season 2 release date is currently unconfirmed. However, the good news is that the show was renewed for a second season back in 2022.

So when could the Shining Vale season 2 release date theoretically be scheduled for? As we’re now almost half-way through 2023 a no news has been confirmed (and filming hasn’t yet begun), it seems likely that the Shining Vale season 2 release date will be at some point in 2024.

Shining Vale season 2 cast speculation

The Shining Vale season 2 cast is likely to consist mostly of actors returning from season 1 including Courtney Cox.

Still recognised for her role in one of the best TV series of all time, Friends, Cox plays Pat Phelps in the Shining Vale cast, the author and main character who the plot of the horror series centres on.

Who could be in the Shining Vale season 2 cast?

Courteney Cox as Pat Phelps

Greg Kinnear as Terry Phelps

Dylan Gage as Jake Phelps

Gus Birney as Gaynor Phelps

Mira Sorvino as Rosemary Wellingham

Merrin Dungey as Kam

Sherilyn Fenn as Robyn Court

Judith Light as Joan

Alysia Reiner as Kathryn

Derek Luh as Ryan He

Susan Park as Valerie He

In addition to the returning cast members, there will also likely be new recurring guest stars in the Shining Vale season 2 cast. As it stands, we don’t know who they are. However, when filming begins on season 2 we may start to get a better picture.

Shining Vale season 2 plot speculation

There is no official confirmation of the Shining Vale season 2 plot, however, we know that it’s going to have to address that major cliffhanger that took place at the end of the first season.

It will have to deal with the implications of Pat’s discovery in relation to Rosemary, who in all likelihood is a ghost haunting the Phelps’ new home. Spooky. Other plot threads too, like the status of Pat’s crumbling marriage and her relationship with her growing children will also get more resolution.

So, there’s lots of space for the Shining Vale season 2 plot. Expect some official plot updates soon.

That's it on Shining Vale season 2.