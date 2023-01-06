Severance star’s dad has the best theories about the sci-fi series

We have all sorts of theories coming into Severance season 2. The sci-fi series just begs for discussion and rampant speculation on what’s coming next because, well, that first season’s ending is an incredible cliffhanger.

Turns out this is just as true of family-members in the cast. Of course, the actors only know so much, and some parents and siblings have been throwing around ideas for the overall narrative. Zach Cherry. who plays Dylan in the thriller series, told AV Club that his father is his source of the wildest fan theories.

“They all come from my dad,” he says. “He texts me after every episode, and he’s pretty sure it’s aliens.” That’s not what we’d immediately go for, but honestly, it’s as plausible as anything now that we’re just oen season in.

Created by Dan Erickson, Severance quickly became a hit through word of mouth for Apple TV Plus. The drama series has a bunch of characters whose memory is erased at work, creating a duality between their ‘innie’ and ‘outie’ selves.

Adam Scott, John Turturro, and Britt Lower are among the innies with Cherry. Comedy movie star Ben Stiller is an executive producer and director, and ever since the finale in April, we’ve been on the edge of our seats waiting for information. Thankfully, we mightn’t have too long to wait since filming is currently underway.

