Scream star wanted to be killed in the horror movies, and regrets it

The Scream franchise is an absolute behemoth and is undoubtedly one of the best horror movie series of all time. For Liev Schreiber, his time in Scream is tinged with regret, as the actor now wishes he hadn’t asked for his character to be killed off.

Schreiber was in the very first Scream movie, but left the Scream cast by the time the third slasher came along, at his own request. His character, Cotton Weary, was killed off, but Schreiber literally asked for it. Now, over 20 years later, the franchise is still going strong and we have our sights set on a Scream 7 release date at some point in the future.

Schreiber was discussing his career with GQ and revealed he now wishes he hadn’t asked to be taken out by Ghostface.

“At that point in my career, I didn’t really fully understand the value of being in a franchise. To be frank, I was like ‘Let me get out of this while I can. Get out, while things are going well.’ I just thought it would be fun to be one of the iconic kills from the top,” Schreiber said.

“I was working and doing a lot of stuff. A lot of other stuff in New York in theater and I was just like ‘How many times can I play this character?’ And now I realize, you can play that character as many times as they want you to. I kinda suggested they knock me off. Part of the device of those movies is that somebody in the first five minutes gets killed and we really don’t expect them to get killed. Now, I’m kicking myself,” he added.

Actors from the original ‘90s movies like Courteney Cox and Matthew Lillard are still knocking around in the Scream world. Who knows, if Schreiber had been a little more patient, he could have been among the list of everyone who dies in Scream 6 instead of the third movie.

