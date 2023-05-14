Melissa Barrera has a very controversial opinion on the Scream movies

The Scream movies stand among the best horror movie franchises of all time, and new movie star Melissa Barrera has a surprising take on which one is the best.

Melissa Barrera has been a star of the most recent Scream movies

Published:

Scream

Melissa Barrera has become a pivotal part of the Scream cast in recent years, as a survivor of Ghostface in 2022’s Scream 5 and the 2023 movie Scream 6. She’s well on a way to becoming a proper Scream Queen through the role of Sam Carpenter.

But it turns out that Barrera has some surprising opinions about the other Scream movies. Her take might not be enough to put you on the side of Ghostface, but Barrera is certainly out of step with the general consensus among slasher fans.

When asked by Metro to name her favourite Scream outing, she reached for a choice not generally considered to be one of the best horror movies in the franchise. She named the “pretty iconic” original first, obviously, but then went off-piste.

“I also secretly love the third one. I feel like it’s such an unpopular opinion but I actually love the third one. It’s so funny and if you know the backstory of what happened when they were shooting that movie, and how they had to change the script because of what was going on in the world. I think it’s brilliant what they did. It’s very unique and cool.”

Scream 3 had a chaotic production, with franchise creator Kevin Williamson unable to turn in a full script due to other commitments. The new writer mostly discarded Williamson’s notes and, ultimately, scripts were often rewritten on the day of filming.

YouTube Thumbnail

The movie also transferred the action away from Woodsboro, partially due to sensitivity around depictions of violence in a small-town after the Columbine High School massacre.

For what it’s worth, Barrera is right to note that Scream 3 – although often maligned for its more comedic tone – is a unique addition to the franchise. After all, its themes of exploitation in Hollywood only became more resonant in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s crimes becoming public knowledge.

Scream 3 might just be one of the best movies in the franchise, and Barrera should have the courage to say it.

For more of the best slasher movies, check out our Scream 6 review and the chilling true story that inspired Scream, as well as what we know about a possible Scream 7 release date. Or find out about some of the scariest new movies on the way this year with our looks at the Insidious 5 release date and the Saw 10 release date.

A devoted lover of horror movies, musicals, professional wrestling and Waterloo Road. Hopes to one day see Tom Clarkson body slam Leatherface while singing Les Mis.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.