Who does Velma have a crush on? Everyone’s talking about a certain cartoon character again, after the new series Velma debutted on HBO Max.

Velma is the new animated series set around the famous Scooby-Doo characters in Mystery Inc. As the name suggests, the adult comedy series shines a spotlight on Velma, who is voiced by Mindy Kaling. It follows her adventures throughout her late-school years, and features a complicated love-square between her, Shaggy, Daphne, and Fred.

That, as well as the shake-up the relationships between the Mystery Inc. crew means that things are very uncertain when it comes to romance between the quartet. To help de-mystify things, we’re here to tell you who Velma has a crush on in the new TV series.

Who does Velma have a crush on?

Velma has a crush on Daphne in the new HBO Max Velma series. However, Shaggy has a crush on her, meaning that his heart gets just a little bit shattered on more than one occasion.

This new multi-directional love square is new for the Scooby-Doo series, taking things in an entirely new direction and adding a lot of drama to the show. Velma, which is on the streaming service HBO Max, has received less-than-positive reviews, but reports suggest that it could already be renewed for a second season.

