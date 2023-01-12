How to watch Velma TV series – can you stream the new Scooby-doo show?

How can you watch the new Velma Scooby-doo TV series? If you’re a fan of Scooby-doo and the adventures of the mystery machine, then there’s a good chance that you’ll want to watch Velma, the new Scooby-doo show.

The new TV series takes Velma Dinkley, as the name suggests, and puts this often-overlooked character front and centre. The show is technically a prequel, as it takes place before the official formation of Mystery Incorporated. However, perhaps the most notable aspect of the new animated series is its depiction of its characters.

The group are shown stuck in a love ‘quadrangle’ (even messier than a love triangle), and several advances have been made to increase onscreen representation and diversity, both in terms of race and sexuality. So, there are lots of reasons why you might want to check out Velma. But how can you watch the Velma TV series, and can you stream it?

How to watch Velma TV series

You can stream all ten episodes of the new Velma series on HBO Max. All ten episodes of the animated series were dropped on January 12th, which is good news for anyone who wants to binge the adventures of the crime-solving crew.

How to watch Velma in the UK

If you’re in the UK and can’t access HBO Max, you can catch the comedy series with a NOW entertainment package.

