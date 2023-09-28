What is the Saw X runtime?

Saw X is one of the franchise's new movies. Before you step into the world of Jigsaw, you may want to know the runtime of the new gruesome horror movie.

What's the Saw X runtime: Billy the Puppet
Jessica Cullen

Published:

Saw

What is the Saw X runtime? Saw X is the newest movie in the Saw franchise and turns the spotlight to Jigsaw, also known as John Kramer. When John falls victim to a medical scam, he takes his revenge on the guilty the only way he knows how. …By being really, really nasty.

Saw X is one of the year’s grossest new movies, which is fairly expected for the newest of the Saw movies in order. But with the focus now fully on one of the best movie villains ever known, does that mean audiences should expect a longer runtime?

Here, we break down the Saw X runtime and tell you just how long you’ll need to endure the blood and guts for in the new horror movie.

What is the Saw X runtime?

The Saw X runtime clocks in at 1 hour and 58 minutes, making it the longest movie in the franchise.

It beats out Saw 3 by ten minutes, with the latter running at 1 hour and 48 minutes long. The shortest movie in the franchise is actually a tie between Saw 6 and Saw 3D, which both clock in at 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Whether you think the long runtime for the new movie is justified is up to you, but you can take a look at our thoughts with our Saw X review.

Jess worked in the entertainment industry for half a decade before deciding she’d rather write about it all instead. Since then, she’s talked non-stop about movies, TV, and culture for the likes of Cosmopolitan, Slate, and Refinery29. When it comes to her on-screen obsessions, it’s a case of: the weirder, the better. These days, she’s considered a Yellowstone expert, and generally loves anything that has characters wearing cowboy hats, needlessly dramatic action, or stars ‘90s movie legends. So…Yellowstone. She also claims to be someone who always thought Twilight was cool. (But a Cullen would say that, wouldn’t they?)

