God help us, Saw 11 is already in the works

The best franchise for blood and guts lovers, Saw has been alive (well, just about) and kicking since the first movie came out in 2004. Nobody could have predicted just how much of a genre influencer this little movie would become, and almost a decade later, we got another taste of gore with Saw X.

While we weren’t such fans of the newest Saw movie (check out our Saw X review for more thoughts on that), it can’t be ignored that the prequel quickly went on to become one of the top ten highest-grossing movies horror movies of 2023. I mean, with all those horrifically imaginative Saw traps, who could blame it?

Well, good news for Jigsaw fans: Saw 11 is officially on the way. And what’s more, it’s coming soon. 2024, in fact!

That’s right — it won’t be long before we can see that freaky little puppet on his bike once again, since the date for the new movie is currently set for September 27, 2024.

The news came from the official Saw Instagram account (there’s a sentence I never thought I’d say), with an image revealing the new numeral style (Saw XI) and telling us: “The game continues.”

Really, this shouldn’t be surprising to anyone. Saw X is currently the highest-rated movie in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at 80%, and made a juicy $107.7 million at the box office.

With no other details about the upcoming horror movie, the question is: what will it be about? Well, based on the Saw X ending, we have a few theories. But mostly, we think it’ll go down the prequel route again, following directly on from John Kramer’s medical drama in Saw X.

The newest movie took place between Saw and Saw II, so we feasibly think it could catch us up to what John Kramer got up to before the events of Saw II.

The John Kramer formula obviously worked for audiences with Saw X, so we reckon it’s very likely they’ll indulge in more of his serial killer antics while fans are still on a high from the latest installment.

