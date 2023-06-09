Ryan Reynolds joins exciting new movie from DnD directors

Ryan Reynolds is certainly a busy guy. He might be filming Deadpool 3 and running Wrexham FC, but now he has another project on the horizon: an adventure movie directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. And if that doesn’t ring a bell, they recently directed Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

It’s only one of the best movies of 2o23. No big deal. According to Deadline, Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh have both signed on to star in Goldstein and Daley’s next picture, entitled Mayday.

The outlet also claims (via unnamed sources) that a script for the new movie has already been written, meaning that it’s unlikely to be affected by the 2023 Writers Strike.

An official logline for the film is currently unconfirmed, although Deadline reports that the concept is based on an original pitch by Goldstein and Daley.

The outlet also claims that Mayday is set to be an action movie, and that the project will be a collaboration between Apple and Skydance Media. This isn’t the first time Reynolds has partnered with streaming services. He starred in Netflix‘s The Adam Project last year and teamed up with Will Ferrell to star and produce the festive Apple TV Plus movie Spirited.

It might be a while until we see Reynolds on-screen again, but here’s what we know about the Deadpool 3 release date. Or, check out our feature on why Welcome to Wrexham is what football is all about.