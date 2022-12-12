Will there be a Rick and Morty season 7? Warning spoilers ahead! Rick and Morty season 6 has come to an end with the reveal that the 22% nicer Rick we met in the last episode was, in fact, not the real Rick Sanchez but a robot built specifically to be kind to Morty and the family, while the real Rick hunted for Prime Rick (phew, that’s a lot of Ricks.)

The animated series ended, however, in a quintessentially Rick and Morty way, with an absolutely crazy sci-fi adventure and barely touched the wider ‘lore’ established earlier in the series. So will fans get to see Rick finally get revenge on his nemesis (himself), or was this his last hoorah? Will we get a Rick and Morty season 7?

Will there be a Rick and Morty season 7?

Yes, there will be a Rick and Morty season 7. When Adult Swim ordered 70 new episodes of the sci-fi series back in 2018, we were guaranteed around (give or take a special or two) seven new seasons of Rick and Morty, so we can expect the show to run until at least season 10.

Unfortunately, we don’t know the Rick and Morty season 7 release date at the time of writing. There was about a year between the end of Rick and Morty season 5 and the start of season 6, so we’re going to guess the dimension-hopping duo will return sometime in late 2023.

