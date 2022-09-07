Rick and Morty season 6 confirms huge fan theory

Rick and Morty season 6 is finally here, and the first episode confirmed a very old and popular fan theory. Cast your mind back to the animated series‘ second season and the episode Mortynight Run. That’s the one where Morty and Rick go on a musical adventure run with an omnicidal fart (Jemaine Clement).

More importantly, in the B-plot, Rick drops poor Jerry off at the Jerryboree, an interdimensional daycare for Jerrys. When Rick walks in, he’s given a ticket, but while on his adventure with Fart, he loses the ticket. Consequently, at the end of the episode, Rick doesn’t know which Jerry is his and ends up swapping his son-in-law at the very last minute with one of his dimensional duplicates.

Fans of the comedy series have maintained for years that Rick had accidentally taken home the wrong Jerry, but the sci-fi series has never confirmed or denied the theory. Until now, that is.

Season 6 of Rick and Morty opens with Rick attempting to fix portal technology after Evil Morty broke the Central Finite Curve. To do this, he tries a portal reset, but things go predictably wrong, and all interdimensional travellers are sent back to their home dimension.

We’ve known for a while that Rick isn’t technically a native of this dimension (his Beth died as a kid), while Morty’s originally from the Cronenberg dimension. What we didn’t know from now is that Jerry isn’t a native inhabitant of this dimension.

As the trio start to glow before being sent back to their home universes, Jerry asks when he swapped universes before realising it was the “Jerryboree”, and Rick tells him that’s a “deep cut” as they disappear. Don’t worry, they get Jerry back… sort of.

If you love Rick and Morty, then check out our list of the best science fiction movies.