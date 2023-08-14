Solar Opposites season 5 release date, cast, and more news

When is the Solar Opposites season 5 release date? Planet Shlorp was a perfect utopia until the asteroid hit… Oh, for God’s sake not again! We did this for season 3, and no one cared; we did it for season 4, and only one person cared! Enough is enough. I’m not playing this game anymore.

Where was I? Oh yeah, Solar Opposites. In case you’ve not watched it (Why are you here?), it’s one of the best animated series in recent years, and it tells the story of four aliens, Korvo, Terry Jesse, and Yumyulack, living on Earth and getting into all sorts of trouble.

It sounds silly, we know, but it’s one of the best TV series I’ve seen in a long time, and it manages to be funny without dipping its weird alien toes into the cynical waters of other adult comedy series (I’m looking at you, Rick and Morty). But when is the Solar Opposites season 5 release date?

Will there be a Solar Opposites season 5?

Yes, there will be a Solar Opposites season 5; Hulu announced the show’s renewal on October 6, 2022. The question is, when will our favorite Schlorpians return?

When is the Solar Opposites season 5 release date?

Solar Opposites season 5 will likely be released in the latter half of 2024, probably in August or September. It’s difficult to predict exactly as the show’s release window has wobbled since it debuted, but the last two seasons have both been released towards the end of the year, so that’s what we’re going with.

Solar Opposites season 5 cast

The entire Solar Opposites cast is expected to return for season 5, which means Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, and Dan Stevens will all be back as Terry, Yumyulack, Jesse, and Korvo, respectively.

The expected Solar Opposites season 5 cast list:

Dan Stevens as Korvo

Thomas Middleditch as Terry

Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack

Mary Mack as Jesse

Sagan McMahan as The Pupa

Christina Hendricks as Cherie

How many episodes will Solar Opposites season 5 have?

Solar Opposites season 5 will likely have between eight to eleven episodes.

Where can I watch Solar Opposites season 5?

Solar Opposites season 5 will be available on Hulu in the US, and in the UK, you can watch it on Disney Plus.

