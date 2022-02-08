Jeremy Renner making home renovation show called Rennervations...seriously

Jeremy Renner has been many things over the years; he is an actor attached to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was a one-time app developer, a singer/songwriter, and is now trying his hand at professional renovation too? Disney Plus has ordered an unscripted TV series following the star fixing up homes and vehicles – titled Rennervations. And before you ask, yes, the show is seriously called Rennervations.

Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis broke the news of the series being in the works during the 2022 Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. In this new questionably named series (let’s be honest, Rennervations is a pun too far), the action movie star will be putting down his Hawkeye bow and arrow. Instead, Renner will travel the world in order to help people and communities down on their luck by “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles.”

While hearing about Renner’s enthusiasm for renovation may come as a shock as his house flipper notoriety isn’t as prolific as his acting chops, Disney did explain why the star is the perfect fit for this new show.

“Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado,” says a press release from the House of Mouse (via Variety). “He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.”

The upcoming series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, with Renner, Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Patrick Costello all serving as executive producers. Currently, no release date for Rennervations has been confirmed; we will keep our eyes peeled for any updates.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy Renner’s last TV appearance in the series Hawkeye, which ended in December 2021, and is now available to watch on the streaming service Disney Plus.