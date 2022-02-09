Charlie Hunnam and Ray Fisher joining Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder has announced that Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae and Ray Fisher are joining the cast of his original science fiction movie for Netflix – Rebel Moon. The cast already includes Sofia Boutella, who apparently has the lead role, and Jena Malone.

Snyder has described Rebel Moon as; “a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is just frankly as big as you can make a movie.” The film is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand against the Tyrant.

It sounds as if Rebel Moon will be the first movie in a potential franchise. Last year, Snyder’s zombie movies Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves did well on Netflix. Army of the Dead will be getting a sequel called Planet of the Dead.

Geordie actor Charlie Hunnam got his start on the UK TV series Queer as Folk, created by Russell T. Davies, in 1999. His Hollywood roles have included two Guillermo del Toro movies – Pacific Rim (2013) and Crimson Peak (2015), and two Guy Ritchie movies – King Arthur (2017) and The Gentlemen (2019). He was also the lead in long-running TV series Sons of Anarchy.

Zack Snyder made the casting announcements in a Tweet;

Honored to welcome this incredible cast to Rebel Moon. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join previously announced Sofia Boutella. Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, & Sky Yang round out the cast. More to come. Let’s go! #RebelMoon @Netflix pic.twitter.com/a9Zpmt2BzW — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 9, 2022

Djimon Hounsou’s break-through role was in Steven Spielberg’s Amistad. He also starred in Gladiator, Constantine, Furious 7 and The King’s Man. He plays Korath in the MCU and has also appeared in the DCEU. Doona Bae is best known for Bong Joon-ho‘s The Host. Ray Fisher played Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and has been famously outspoken about the issues he had when Joss Whedon came aboard.

While we wait for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, check out our guide to the best science fiction movies.