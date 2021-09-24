Russell T Davies to return as Doctor Who showrunner for 60th anniversary and beyond

The BBC has announced that Russell T Davies is returning as showrunner on sci-fi series Doctor Who, for the 60th anniversary and beyond. Davies, who was central to Doctor Who’s return in 2005, is coming back for an “explosive” run on our favourite Timelord.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” Davies says in a statement via the official Doctor Who website. “But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.” It was announced back in July that Chibnall and Whittaker would be leaving the TV series following a string of specials next year. The question of the 60th anniversary was on the tip of our tongue, and now we have our answer.

“It’s monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary will see one of Britain’s screenwriting diamonds return home,” Chibnall added. “Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him – Doctor Who, the BBC, the screen industry in Wales, and let’s be honest everyone in the whole world, have so many reasons to be Very Excited Indeed about what lies ahead.”

This still leaves the question of who’ll replace Whittaker, but the BBC has always been coy about who the next Doctor will be. We’ll know when we know, and they’ve big shoes to fill regardless. 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Russell T Davies to return as Doctor Who Showrunner to celebrate the 60th anniversary in 2023, and series beyond. BBC Studios are partnering with Bad Wolf to produce. Read the full story here: https://t.co/ku3q9TBrlE pic.twitter.com/hqtnipoj1b — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) September 24, 2021

With Davies coming back, so is Bad Wolf, the production company that helped kick off modern Docotr Who back in 2005. Davies’ next run will be produced by BBC STudios in partnership with Bad Wolf.

“As the 13th Doctor prepares to embark on new and extraordinary adventures, the winds of change are blowing – bringing with them news to delight Doctor Who fans across the globe,” Piers Wenger, director of drama for BBC, says. £We are thrilled that Russell is returning to Doctor Who to build on the huge achievements of Chris and Jodie. Thank you to the two of them and the team in Cardiff for all they continue to do for the show.”

As mentioned, the 60th anniversary is coming in 2023, but we have a Whittaker's swansong next year before that. Who knows what will happen.