Hugh Grant and Jason Statham star in stylish first trailer for Guy Ritchie’s new spy movie

A new trailer has been released for Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, Guy Ritchie’s upcoming spy movie starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes and Josh Hartnett.

It looks as though Elwes has a kind of ‘Charlie from Charlie’s Angels’ role, as he is seen early on, in an exceedingly sharp suit telling Statham and his crew; “Something rather nasty has been stolen. We have to stop that getting onto the open market.”

Statham is playing Orson Fortune, an MI6 operative and Grant is playing his target – a billionaire arms dealer. Fortune decides to recruit Hollywood film star Danny Francesco (Hartnett) as a ‘lure’ for Grant’s villain – “the world needs you for your greatest role yet.”

It feels like this is the closest we’ve come to a sequel to Ritchie’s underrated The Man From UNCLE, albeit set in the modern day. It also seems as though Hugh Grant is playing another spin on his character from Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, as he has the exact same accent.

The title Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre suggests that this could be the start of a franchise and we may be seeing more from Statham’s Orson Fortune in the future.

The trailer can be viewed below;

The film is scheduled for release on January 21, 2022.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre also stars Kaan Urgancioglu, Max Beesley and Bugzy Malone. It is written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who wrote Ritchie’s last two films; The Gentlemen (2019) and Wrath of Man (2021). Wrath of Man also starred Jason Statham and Josh Hartnett.

Wrath of Man was an intricately-structured heist movie set on Black Friday that showed the same events several times, from different points-of-view. It made over $100 million at the box office.

