Zack Snyder’s next movie will be Star Wars-inspired science fiction film

For his next movie, Zack Snyder is swapping the zombie-infested ruins of Las Vegas for the howling void of outer space. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his next film is a science fiction movie – inspired by the works of Akira Kurosawa and Star Wars – titled Rebel Moon.

Snyder will direct and produce the film for Netflix, and he’s co-writing the script with Army of the Dead’s Shay Hatten and 300’s Kurt Johnson. The Man of Steel director has high hopes for his new movie, telling THR he hopes that Rebel Moon “becomes a massive IP” and a “universe that he can build out”.

Based on a Star Wars pitch Snyder made years ago, the film will see a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy threatened by the armies of a despotic regent named Balisarius. To stop the tyrant’s evil reign, the people of the colony send a young woman to the past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand.

According to THR, discussions between George Lucas and Snyder didn’t go beyond some unofficial conversations, and the plans were completely shelved after Disney bought out Lucasfilm. It was only when Johnstad and Hatten came on board, though, that the project really began to take shape with the three building out a fully realised universe.

It’s understandable why Netflix would want to hitch its wagon to Snyder and co’s potential franchise. The streaming service has been expanding its catalogue of franchises and IPs as the streaming wars heat up. Original, and more importantly franchisable, ideas are becoming more valuable as bigger studios snuffle up the rights to everything and anything they think can turn a profit.

Army of the Dead, a zombie movie Snyder made for Netflix, was a huge hit for the streaming service. Netflix report it was viewed by 72 million people in its first four weeks, making it one of the streamer’s top 10 most-watched movies. Work’s already begun on two more entries in the “Army” series, a prequel called Army of Thieves and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, an anime series. Netflix is no doubt hoping that Rebel Moon will offer similar spin-off opportunities.

Rebel Moon will be Snyder’s next movie and will reportedly begin production in early 2022