Poor Things trailer shows Emma Stone in Alita for Wes Anderson fans

Emma Stone stars in the Poor Things trailer, revealing the new science fiction movie from Yorgos Lanthimos about a woman suddenly brought back from the dead.

Poor Things release date

Poor Things

Rejoice, we now have the Poor Things trailer, the new movie from Yorgos Lanthimos. The acclaimed director of romance movie The Favorite has another oddity on the way, this time based on the absurdist novel by Scottish writer by Alasdair Gray.

An out and out science fiction movie, Poor Things follows Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman resurrected by a scientist who runs off to see the world soon after. She’s smitten by a lawyer, Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), but their relationship proves tumultuous, as you can see in the teaser.

The footage we get is short and sweet, but gives us just enough to understand that Lanthimos has gone all out here. This janky, futuristic civilisation draws from all sorts of historical references to create a world that’s clearly influenced by ours, but distinct, too. Right now, the vibes are somewhere between Alita and Wes Anderson, and that’s a compliment.

But then, we’ve come to expect such things from Lanthimos. You can check out the Poor Things trailer below:

YouTube Thumbnail

We already know the Poor Things release date is September 8, 2023, even though the trailer just says “coming soon”. We’re glad the adventure movie will arrive this year, allowing to see what monster our veritable Dr Frankenstein has conjured.

