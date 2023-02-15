Poor Things release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Poor Things release date? Yorgos Lanthimos is back, and he’s got another strange-sounding film for us all to watch. This might be his strangest yet, an adaptation of a well-regard piece of Scottish surrealism.

Based on the book by Alasdair Gray, the science fiction movie Poor Things involves tragedy and body horror, couch in a healthy amount of black humour. If you’re going to be twisted, at least be funny, right? Really, this just sounds like another new movie from Lanthimos, and we’ve all the details for you.

Want to know the Poor Things release date? Don’t wrack your brain about the horror movie too much; the answers are below (that’ll seem very funny in a little bit, trust us).

Poor Things release date speculation

We don’t know the Poor Things release date, but it’s expected to be in 2023. The thriller movie is reportedly premiering at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, a prestigious and grand opening if ever there was one.

Should this come to pass, Poor Things should come out before the end of the year. When exactly is anyone’s guess. Once they’ve done the festival circuit, it can be months after when a film goes on wide release. Watch this space!

What’s going to happen in the Poor Things plot?

The Poor Things plot is a wild one, as you’d expect from Yorgos Lanthimos. Essentially, a woman, Bella, is given a brain transplant after drowning herself. Still, the brain comes from her unborn child, and the operation conducted by her father turns her into a sort of Frankenstein’s monster.

The story is the brainchild of Scottish writer Alasdair Gray. His book is quite esoteric in construction, examining perception and how abuse is sustained through systemic failure. Bella is driven to do what she does by her abusive husband.

Expect this one to be a bit of a headscratcher, but a good one. This is Lanthimos, after all.

Who’s in the Poor Things cast?

The Poor Things cast has some massive stars. Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo are the leads, and they’re joined by Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, and Kathryn Hunter, among others.

The Poor Things cast is:

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter

Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn

Willem Dafoe as Dr Godwin Baxter

Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley

Ramy Youssef as Max McCandless

Christopher Abbott as Sir Aubrey de la Pole Blessington

Kathryn Hunter as Swiney

Margaret Qualley

Suzy Bemba

Wayne Brett as Priest

