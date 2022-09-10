Inside Out 2 announced by Pixar at D23

Pixar has announced Inside Out 2, a sequel to the hit animated movie from 2015. The new Pixar movie will pick up with lead character Riely in her teenage years, with Joy and all the emotions still inside her mind. According to the announcement, there’ll be new emotions joining the fun.

The Disney movie was revealed at D23, per GamesRadar, an annual expo wherein everything from the House of Mouse is celebrated with announcements and deep dives into known projects. Inside Out 2 came as part of an extended panel on animated productions from Disney and Pixar, and it stands out as one of the few sequels Pixar is currently working on.

Little is known about Inside Out 2 right now, except that it will arrive summer 2024. That might seem like a while away, but remember we’re getting Pixar’s Elemental in 2023, and Elio, another original science fiction movie was added to the slate for the studio as well. Can’t all be Joy and Anger having a go at each other!

Besides the Pixar features, Disney revealed the first Disenchanted trailer, a new Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, and a wealth of other bits and pieces from all sorts of blockbusters. We got a first look at Rachel Zegler’s The Little Mermaid, and it’s very promising.

Check out our guide to everything announced by Disney and Pixar at D23 for more. And if you’d like to remind yourself how good Inside Out is, it’s on Disney Plus now.