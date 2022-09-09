Disenchanted trailer has Amy Adams wishing for a fairytale ending

The first trailer for Disenchanted brings back Amy Adams for another whimsical musical. In the family movie sequel, Giselle is a mother to two kids, and the focus is on her trying to make family life work.

The trailer, revealed during D23, Giselle and Robert are moving intoa new home together. Their familial bliss isn’t quite what they imagined, and in a moment of desperation, Giselle wishes for a fairytale life. If you’ve seen the first one, you know this doesn’t turn out how she imagined. Characters become animals, strange magic happenings start occurring, but not without the usual sing-along and massive choruses.

Disenchanted is set 15 years after Enchanted, and it’ll be released almost 15 years to the day after the first one. It’s directed by Adam Shankman, and James Marsden, Idina Menzel, and Maya Rudolph co-star. The Disenchanted release date is set exclusively for Disney Plus on November 24. That’s just in time for a fairy-tale Christmas! Though you should probably skip the wishing part and just get the popcorn out instead.

Check out the Disenchanted trailer below:

The official Disenchanted synopsis reads: “It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.”

