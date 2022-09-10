Everything announced by Disney and Pixar at D23 2022

What did Disney and Pixar announce during D23 2022? It’s that time of year, where the House of Mouse gathers everyone together to showcase the best upcoming Disney movies and Pixar movies in one place.

There’ll be animated movies, family movies, and all the usual magic from one of the longest standing studios in Hollywood. At D23, Disney and Pixar are sharing that presentation, that will include live-action as well as animation, and should run the gamut between Disney Plus exclusives and features that’ll debut in theatres first. There are posters, first looks, trailers, and new announcements that should keep us all coming back for more.

We’ve compiled everything announced by Disney and Pixar at D23 here, so you can see all the big news that you need to know. Whether that’s mere logo reveals and casting titbits, to larger teasers, we’ll have it all for your reading convenience. Scroll on and enjoy the show, vicariously through us, that is!

New Hocus Pocus 2 trailer and poster

Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to the classic scary movies for kids, got both a new trailer and a poster. The trailer shows that it’s a prequel as much as a sequel, and the poster has the Sanderson sisters once again up to their old tricks.

Disenchanted trailer

Enchanted 2 starring Amy Adams finally has a trailer, and it’s worth the wait. Giselle tries to cheat to get her fairytale ending, but its doesn’t work out. Songs sound great, though!

Barry Jenkins’ Lion King movie gets a new title

We now know that Barry Jenkins’s prequel to The Lion King is called Mufasa: The Lion King. There’s a logo and all!

The Little Mermaid live-action remake will have four new songs

Generally, most things do seem better under the sea, don’t they? The Little Mermaid will add four new songs to the Disney musical, all co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken.

The Little Mermaid release date and trailer

We’ve got the first trailer for The Little Mermaid with Rachel Zegler. This includes a brief look at Atlantis, some of Ariel’s underwater pals, and Zegler herself, who looks spot on in the flowing red hair.

The Little Mermaid will release in theatres May 2023, though a specific day isn’t given.

New Elemental first look image

Pixar didn’t have much to add on new movie Elemental, about a fire woman and a water man trying to make it work. We did, however, get an image featuring the two leads. Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie are the stars.

Will Forte is the lead voice actor on Win or Lose

Pixar animated series Win Lose follows a softball team during a tumultuous season, and it’s been revealed that Will Forte is playing Coach Dan. Forte is known for comedy series MacGruber and Last Man on Earth, suggesting some laughs!

Pixar’s next movie is called Elio

Another Pixar movie is on the slate, and this time it’s a bit of sci-fi. Elio is about extra-terrestrials, and it’s directed by Adrian Molina. It’ll follow an 11-year-old boy who makes friends with aliens before he fits in with local kids. Same, kid.

Inside Out 2 is officially happening

Pixar has revealed Inside Out 2 is in development, a sequel to the hit film from 2015. Once again, it’ll follow Joy and the other emotions, new and old, in Riley’s mind as a teenager. Release window is summer 2024

This piece is part of our D23 coverage, and is being updated as more news comes out. Check back for more updates!