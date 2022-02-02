League of Legends esports mockumentary coming to Paramount Plus

Streaming service Paramount Plus has confirmed a new esports mockumentary TV series is on its way to the platform at some point in 2022. The League of Legends show was first officially announced in August 2021, and now we have a title and a brief synopsis for the comedy project.

The incredible rise in popularity of esports and competitive gaming was always bound to make its way into the world of film and TV at some point. By the sounds of it, this upcoming TV series will be a hilarious look at the phenomenon through a tongue-in-cheek, documentarian lens. The series, titled Players, will focus on the game League of Legends and will follow a team of five gamers who are hunting for esports glory as part of a fictional League of Legends Championship Series (LCS).

In what appears to be a collaborative effort from the world of esports, some real-life LCS teams have allowed the use of their branding and logos for the show. And keen gamers will probably recognise a few of the faces involved!

Paramount describes the show as a comedy about an LCS team looking to win their first championship, after years of “close calls and heartbreaks”. The team will apparently rely on a 17-year-old rookie, and a 27-year-old veteran, who need to put their differences and egos aside and work together to bring the trophy home.

The studio also revealed the first image from the series, which is being produced by gaming house Riot Games, seemingly giving us our first introduction to the titular Players.

In the cast we have Noh ‘Arrow’ Dong-hyeon, Jung ‘Youngbin’ Young-bin, and Michael ‘Miko’ Ahn, who are all famous esports gamers. They will be joined by two actors, to complete the team.

The series was co-created by Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, who worked previously on the critically-acclaimed Netflix true-crime parody American Vandal.

For more League of Legends action, get set for Arcane season 2 with our guide to everything you need to know about the upcoming animated series.