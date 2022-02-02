Star Trek: Strange New Worlds coming to Paramount Plus in May

A new Star Trek show is about to boldly go onto streaming service Paramount Plus. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a sci-fi series that ties right into the events of The Original Series, is due to premiere in March.

The official Star Trek Twitter account made the announcement, sharing a poster for Strange New Worlds, and the date when the first episode will arrive. Trekkies can look forward to seeing the TV series on May 5. Episodes will run weekly, and there’ll be ten in the first season. Akiva Goldsman, who’s contributed to Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard as writer, director, and producer, has written and directed the premiere episode of Strange New Worlds.

The show will follow captain Christopher T Pike aboard the USS Enterprise. If that name sounds familiar, he’s who held the bridge of the starship before one James T Kirk took over and began the five-year mission, making this a direct prequel to the Trek’s humble beginnings. It’s also a spin-off of Discovery, which is taking place more or less at the same time.

For Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck are reprising their roles from Discovery as captain, number one, and Spock, respectively. In fact, it was positive response to their performances that encouraged modern Trek custodian Alex Kurtzman to find a way to give them their own spin-off.

Strange New Worlds will kick off around ten years before The Original Series, and it’ll follow the Enterprise and its crew as they explore new worlds. The poster contains a simple tagline: “the frontier is waiting.”

Like other Star Trek shows, Strange New Worlds is exclusive to Paramount Plus. We don’t know when the platform is going to launch in the UK, but it’s believed to be at some point in the first half of this year. We’ll keep you informed.

US viewers can check out Star Trek: Strange New Worlds starting May 5.