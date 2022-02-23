How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 – can you stream Cillian Murphy’s TV series?

How can you watch Peaky Blinders season 6? By order of the Peaky Blinders, the final season of Steven Knight’s period TV series is upon us. Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby, who continues his mission to expand and protect his family’s business.

The sixth season brings the Shelby family into the 1930s. Tommy begins encroaching on Michael’s territory in Boston, while Ada does her level best to keep Finn and Arthur Jnr out of trouble at home. It is the beginning of the end, with the Second World War on the horizon, and only the sequel thriller movie to follow.

Steven Knight’s saga of putting Tommy Shelby back together, from a man broken to a man with genuine belief, is drawing to a close, and you can expect as many fireworks as you can imagine, and probably a body or two in the process. When should you be tuned in to BBC One to watch it, though? What are your options for streaming it on-demand? We don’t want any trouble, which is why we have all the information for you, right here.

When can you watch Peaky Blinders season 6?

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders premieres on February 27, on BBC One at 21:00 GMT / 16:00 EST / 13:00 PST. There is no US broadcaster, as Netflix has international distribution rights, and episodes will air weekly for the full six instalment run.

The complete Peaky Blinders season six schedule is:

Episode 1, February 27 on BBC One at 21:00 GMT / 16:00 EST / 13:00 PST

Episode 2, March 6 on BBC One at 21:00 GMT / 16:00 EST / 13:00 PST

Episode 3, March 13 on BBC One at 21:00 GMT / 16:00 EST / 13:00 PST

Episode 4, March 20 on BBC One at 21:00 GMT / 16:00 EST / 13:00 PST

Episode 5, March 27 on BBC One at 21:00 GMT / 16:00 EST / 13:00 PST

Episode 6, April 4 on BBC One at 21:00 GMT / 16:00 EST / 13:00 PST

This is the same slot Peaky Blinders had for season 5, after the show moved from BBC Two to BBC One. Popularity has made it one of the major series on the BBC.

Can you stream Peaky Blinders season 6?

Yes, and you have a couple of options. Netflix has international rights, that includes the US, where viewers can expect episodes to become available weekly, concurrent with their regular airing. British fans, then, need only turn to the BBC iPlayer for a rewatch of any episodes once they’ve aired regularly.

All five previous seasons are also on Netflix, too. You can binge the whole lot, if you’d like – one of the great benefits of streaming.