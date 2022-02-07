How to watch Marry Me – can I stream the new Jennifer Lopez rom-com movie?

How can you watch Marry Me? The new rom-com movie starring Jennifer Lopez and comedy movie veteran Owen Wilson looks set to be an interesting addition to the line-up of wild blockbuster movies we have hitting our screens this month.

The drama movie, which incredibly is actually based on a comic book, sets up Jennifer Lopez’s character, Kat Valdez, as a pop superstar who is preparing to get married to her famous fiancé on live TV, as part of a publicity stunt in front of an audience of her loyal fans. But, when she discovers he has been cheating on her just before the wedding, she decides to marry a random guy from the crowd, who just so happens to be Owen Wilson.

Marry Me sees Jennifer Lopez return to her roots in the romance movie arena, after recent critically-acclaimed work in the more gritty crime movie Hustlers back in 2019. Yes, we are finally getting early-aughts, cheesy J-Lo back! But where can you watch Marry Me? And, when? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with all the details for the big day!

where can i watch marry me?

Great news! You will be able to watch Marry Me on a huge cinema screen as of February 11, 2022. That’s right, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend. And, that’s the same in the UK and the US, so whichever side of the Atlantic you find yourself, you won’t be late for the wedding!

can i stream marry me?

Yes. Well, kind of. Some people will be able to stream Marry Me on February 11, 2022, the same day as it arrives in cinemas. But only if you have access to Peacock’s streaming service, and you are on the premium subscription tier.

In terms of a wider streaming release, no plans have been announced just yet, but we will be sure to keep you updated as soon as we hear if the movie is heading to platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime.