Spider-Man: No Way Home leads the race for the Oscars Fan Favourite award

It looks like The Academy is going to get what it almost definitely hoped for when it introduced the new Fan Favourite award for this year’s Oscars ceremony. The award is suspected to have been created so that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be able to win something, to silence those who claim the MCU movie was snubbed. And, as it stands, Spider-Man appears to be winning the race.

The first ever fan-voted trophy was brought in recently, to allow audiences to have a say as to what movies win on the big night, but the Oscars have been heavily criticised for a move which has been labelled as a thinly-veiled attempt to become more popular with general audiences. At the moment, all it seems to have done is annoy the people who actually cared about the Oscars in the first place.

Still, I think we would all rather the award go to Spidey and the Marvel machine, than end up in the hands of Prime Video‘s critically-panned Cinderella, the movie which was leading the way until Spider-Man jumped ahead.

According to a recent survey by Morning Consultant, nearly 26% of US adults said Spider-Man: No Way Home was their favourite movie of 2021, which makes the web-slinger a hot favourite to take home the Fan Favourite award on March 27, 2022.

However, it’s not in the bag just yet. Remember, the voting takes place on Twitter, and we all know how powerful stans of certain celebrities or movies can be when they take to social media. Cinderella may still go to the ball, after all!

Other movies currently in the race include sci-fi movie Dune, a Johnny Depp movie no one has heard of, and Andrew Garfield-led musical Tick, Tick… Boom! If you want to cast your vote, be sure to tweet using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite, but be quick, the voting closes on March 3.