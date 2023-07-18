Does Oppenheimer have a post-credit scene? After 3 hours in a dark cinema contemplating the reverberations of the advent of nuclear bombs, you may understandably be ready for some daylight.

Oppenheimer looms on the horizon, and as its gravitas whistles through the air toward us (impacting the Barbie movie release date somewhat), we could be in store for one of the finest Christopher Nolan movies to date.

So, now that we know how to watch Oppenheimer let’s dig into whether or not we need to concern ourselves with an Oppenheimer post-credit scene.

Does Oppenheimer have a post-credit scene?

We won’t know for sure because the movie isn’t out yet, but we very much doubt Oppenheimer has a post-credit scene. No Christopher Nolan movies do, and there’s no indication there will be one.

Post-credit scenes can be utilized for things other than sequel-baiting in big franchises. In fact, some independent films, games, and other media use post-credit scenes in refreshing and sometimes satisfying ways, but Nolan historically has not used them and doesn’t seem interested in them, period.

For more on the film ahead of the Oppenheimer release date, find out if you can watch Oppenheimer in 3D, the Oppenheimer cast, and the Oppenheimer age rating. Or, you could look through our lists of the best movies of all time and the new movies coming soon.