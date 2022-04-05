Oppenheimer adds Christopher Denham and Josh Zuckerman to cast

Well folks, he finally did it! Christopher Nolan has cast literally every white male actor that ever existed for his upcoming movie based on a true story, Oppenheimer. The frankly ridiculous list of talent the filmmaker has assembled for the movie just got even bigger, with Christopher Denham and Josh Zuckerman joining the cast.

Oppenheimer is the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who is credited as the “father of the atomic bomb”, with the titular theoretical physicist set to be played by Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, who will collaborate with Nolan for a sixth time on this movie. The drama movie will also star Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty, along with Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, and Matt Damon, to name but a few.

Christopher Denham will play Klaus Fuchs in Oppenheimer. The actor has previously appeared in Shutter Island, Argo, and the TV series Billions. Josh Zuckerman has been cast in a currently unknown role. Zuckerman has previously appeared in the comedy movie Austin Powers in Goldmember, and The Big Bang Theory.

The budget for Oppenheimer is rumoured to be around $100 million, and we dread to think how much of that is being spent on the wages of the cast. Let’s hope Nolan kept some aside to actually shoot the movie!

It’s becoming a bit of a running joke now as to who will be next to be cast in the Christopher Nolan movie, with new additions to the team being announced pretty much every day. There has also been criticism levelled at Nolan for the fact that almost everyone he has cast has been a white man, with very few roles for women, and even less for people of colour.

Denham and Zuckerman join the likes of Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Bond villain Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Dane DeHaan, Alex Wolff, and David Dastmalchian. And, that’s still not even everyone!

Oppenheimer is set for release on July 21, 2023. Production has not yet begun on the movie at the time of writing, though Nolan better get a move on if he wants to get all these actors in the right places for the shoot.