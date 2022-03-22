Alex Wolff joins the cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

Alex Wolff, the star of Hereditary, Pig, Old and the Jumanji movies, has joined the ever-ballooning cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. At this point, it would probably be easier to tell you who hasn’t been cast in the upcoming war movie, to be quite honest with you.

OK – we’re going to take a deep breath and will attempt to bring you up-to-speed with which actors have joined the movie that is based on a true story thus far. Firstly, there’s Cillian Murphy in the titular role. He is joined by high-profile names Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon, as well as ‘elder statesmen’ Kenneth Branagh and Matthew Modine. Then there’s Jason Clarke, Scott Grimes, James D’Arcy, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, and two Davids – Dastmalchian and Krumholtz.

As for younger cast-members, there is Dane DeHaan, Benny Safdie, Josh Peck, Michael Angarano, Alden Ehrenreich, and Jack Quaid. At age 24, Wolff is one of the youngest cast-members so far. Nolan has even cast two whole women (we jest) – Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh.

The Hollywood Reporter says that; “The feature has been shooting in New Mexico for a few weeks now and is still adding actors to the mix. Sources say that with Nolan’s secretive process, actors sometimes don’t even know what role they are signing up for until the deal is done. In any case, whether for parts big or small, many in Hollywood are more than eager to parachute in.”

Oppenheimer is based on the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who during World War Two, became head of the laboratory in Los Alamos where the top-secret Manhattan Project was conducted. The project led to the development of the atomic bombs that would be dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

