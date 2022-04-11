Operation Mincemeat – can you stream Colin Firth’s new movie?

Can you stream Operation Mincemeat? Colin Firth sure does love a war movie, and he’s back in another one this week with Operation Mincemeat, a movie based on a true story from WWII. But when is the movie being released? And do you need to go to the cinema, or can you watch it at home through a streaming service?

Operation Mincemeat tells the story of a successful British deception operation during the Second World War to disguise the 1943 Allied invasion of Sicily. The movie stars Colin Firth, Succession star Matthew Macfadyen, Jason Isaacs, and Kelly Macdonald. The movie is directed by John Madden, who previously helmed the Best Picture winning romance movie Shakespeare in Love.

Fans of drama movies set during the war, and indeed fans of Colin Firth, are bound to love Operation Mincemeat. But, how are you going to watch it? Don’t worry, it doesn’t need to be a military operation to plan your viewing of Operation Mincemeat, because we have all the intel you need right here.

Where can I watch Operation Mincemeat?

Operation Mincemeat was originally slated to drop in cinemas in January 2022, but the movie is now being released in UK cinemas on April 15, 2022. So, get down to your local theatre, get comfortable, and watch the tension and thrills of a wartime drama wash over you this Easter.

Unfortunately, at present, there is no theatrical release planned for those in the US. Operation Mincemeat will play in select theatres across the US, but is being saved primarily for a release on the streaming platform Netflix on May 11, 2022.

Can I stream Operation Mincemeat?

While Operation Mincemeat is getting an exclusively theatrical release in the UK on April 15, 2022. So that means you can only see the film in a cinema for the meantime.

Over in the US, however, it’s quite the opposite. On May 11, Operation Mincemeat will land on the streaming service Netflix, so audiences in the US who have a subscription will be able to watch the movie in the comfort of their own home.

It remains to be seen what the plan is for Operation Mincemeat in the UK with regards to streaming platforms. The fact the movie is dropping on Netflix in the US doesn’t necessarily mean it will do the same in the UK, but we will update you as soon as we hear anything.