Is Only Murders in the Building season 3 streaming? In 2021 fans of true crime and mysteries got a treat as Only Murders in the Building dropped on our small screens. For years we’ve been hooked on the secrets of the Arconia and have followed the loveable trio of Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putman (Martin Short), and Mable Mora (Selena Gomez) religiously. And now we can all pick up our detective hats once more because the hit show is back!

That is right, Only Murders in the Building fans, one of the best TV series out right now, has returned as the Only Murders in the Building season 3 release date is finally here. A new murder at the theatre needs solving, and you may be wondering how to watch the action before any spoilers hit the internet.

Well, don’t worry. The Digital Fix has your back. Below we go over how to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 and what streaming services you’ll need to keep up with the investigation. So grab your magnifying glasses and get ready to tune into a true crime podcast or two as we break down all the information.

Is Only Murders in the Building season 3 streaming?

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is currently streaming on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK from August 8, 2023.

The first two episodes dropped at once to open the new season, and new episodes will release every week at 9PM PT/ 12AM ET in the US. Since the new chapter has ten episodes, this means that Only Murders in the Building season 3 will be on our small screens until October 3, 2023.

Is Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Disney Plus?

Yes! As mentioned above, Only Murders in the Building season 3 is currently streaming on Disney Plus for UK fans.

The series dropped its new chapter on August 8 with two episodes, and will be releasing new episodes every week until October 2023.

However, if you are in Canada, you’ll have to deal with a slightly delayed release schedule on Disney Plus. While the UK gets to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 on August 8, you will have to wait until August 9 to catch up with the latest mystery.

While we wait to see what the whodunnit has in store for us all, you can watch season 1 and season 2 of the comedy series by clicking our button down below.

Is Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Netflix?

Only Murders in the Building season 3 isn’t on Netflix, sorry folks! Since Only Murders in the Building has been a Hulu and Disney Plus show since its beginning, Netflix just doesn’t have any distribution rights, and we don’t think it ever will.

We have to remember that we are in the middle of the streaming wars, so we don’t think Netflix will bag a fancy Hulu and Disney exclusive series for its platform. Still, we have been wrong before. Netflix has had some of the best Disney movies on its platform before, so you never know!

Is Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Amazon Prime?

Bad news, true crime friends. Only Murders in the Building season 3 isn’t on Amazon Prime, and you won’t even be able to buy digital episodes of the new season, either.

This is because Only Murders in the Building is a Hulu exclusive, meaning that you can only watch the show there or on Disney Plus. Amazon does offer some cool Only Murders in the Building merch, though, and you can also find all the episodes of the Only Murders in the Building podcast on there, so there are some silver linings!

Click our link here to sign up for a Prime Membership.

Is Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Blu-ray?

Only Murders in the Building season 3 isn’t on Blu-ray right now, but it may be in the future!

Unlike a lot of current TV series that avoid physical releases altogether, Only Murders in the Building has had its past seasons released on Blu-ray before.

This means that you’ll probably be able to add Only Murders in the Building season 3 to your home collection after its run-on streaming. We’d guess that there will be at least a six-month gap between the release and Blu-ray, though, so keep your eyes peeled for any announcements in 2024.

And there you have it! That is all the information you need on how to watch and stream Only Murders in the Building season 3.

