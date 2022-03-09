Netflix’s live-action One Piece show gets six new crewmates

Six scurvy sea dogs are ready to set sail for the Grand Line! That’s right, a whole crew’s worth of actors have signed on to Netflix’s upcoming live-action One Piece series, and we know exactly who they’ll be playing.

According to a press release sent out by the streaming service, the new cast includes Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Jeff Ward, McKinley Belcher III, and Vincent Regan. Davies will be playing Koby, the first friend Luffy makes when he sets out on his adventure. Meanwhile, Paulino, Scott, Ward, and Blecher have been cast as the villains Alvida, Helmeppon, Buggy, and Arlong, respectively.

Regan will portray fan favourite One Piece character Garp, Luffy’s grandfather who works for the navy and just wants his unruly grandson to behave. These new faces join the previously announced cast, Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar who were announced as the live-action Straw Hat Pirates last year. It’s expected that the show’s first season will adapt the anime series‘ first storyline, the East Blue arc.

Crated by Steven Maeda Netflix’s One Piece TV series is based on the incredibly popular manga by Eiichiro Oda. In fact, describing One Piece as “popular” does it a disservice. This manga is a phenomenon.

Anime Heroes – One Piece – Monkey D. Luffy Action Figure $25.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Not only is it the best-selling manga series in history, the best-selling collected comic series in history, but the entire franchise is worth an estimated $12.7 billion. It’s unsurprising then that Netflix fancied a share of One Piece’s booty.

One Piece tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat pirates, on an adventure to find the One Piece – a legendary treasure left behind by the previous Pirate King. As he battles to find this mythic prize and become the new Pirate King, Luffy explores the world making new friends and enemies along the way.

If that sounds like something, you’re interested in, check out our guide on where to watch One Piece or if you fancy learning more about other Shōnen, we have a list of the best Naruto characters.