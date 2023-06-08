Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 5? For four years, we’ve followed the misadventures of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigated the trials and tribulations of growing up in California after the sudden death of her father.

Never Have I Ever is loosely based on the life of its co-creator Mindy Kaling, and the Netflix series has been incredibly popular. Apparently, 40 million households have sat down to watch Devi’s story, which is pretty impressive, but more than that, the show’s been praised for breaking Asian stereotypes.

So with the Never Have I Ever season 4 release date upon us, fans want to know one thing about their favorite comedy series. Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 5? Well, we’ve got the answer. It’s just not the one you want to hear.

Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 5?

Unfortunately, no, there won’t be a Never Have I Ever season 5. Netflix confirmed in March 2023 that season 4 would be the grand finale of the popular comedy. But don’t worry, the show wasn’t the victim of some abrupt cancellation (We’ll never forgive you for canceling Inside Job season 2, Netflix). Kaling always planned on a four-year story.

“Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows,” Mindy told Entertainment Tonight. “Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older, and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

