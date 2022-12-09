Never Have I Ever season 4 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Never Have I Ever season 4 release date? The Netflix series, which follows the life of Devi and her friends in Sherman Oaks High School, felt bittersweet when its third outing was released in August 2022, with the show’s creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling also confirming that the fourth season of the comedy series would be its last.

“Unfortunately, young people grow up and you can’t be 17 forever,” Kaling explained in an interview with E! News. “I’m really happy with where we ended with the stories and with the characters’ growth. It was a very emotional finale. I truly love this world and what the actors brought to these characters. It made it one of the best creative experiences of my life.”

With season 3 ending on a steamy cliffhanger between Devi and Ben, fans are anxious to know what happens next. The good news is, you can find all the answers you need about the Never Have I Ever season 4 release date and more right here.

Never Have I Ever season 4 release date speculation

An exact release date for Never Have I Ever season 4 hasn’t been announced, but Netflix has confirmed that it’s coming in 2023.

It seems very likely that the show will coming specifically in early 2023. Filming wrapped for the TV series back in August 2022, meaning that now it’s just a case of post-production before the new series is released.

In September 2022, the official Twitter account teased that season 4 was coming “soon,” so while the series has usually stuck to spring and summer releases so far, we don’t think it’s too far-fetched to expect it come a little earlier than that and drop in the first couple of months of 2023.

Never Have I Ever season 4 plot speculation

When we left Devi in season 3, she looked like she was finally cashing in on that “free boink” coupon provided to her by on-off boyfriend Ben. It remains to be seen whether the pair actually go through with it, but either way, it looks set to have huge implications for their relationship.

Given that Paxton graduated in season 3, Devi may well try to leave the love triangle behind and make a go of things with Ben — but knowing Devi, and knowing that Paxton is set to return, we can expect the will-they-won’t-they tussle to continue throughout the last season: a tussle made especially complicated by the arrival of another heartthrob at school, Ethan. Could this love triangle turn into a love… square?

A video teaser for the series also suggested a potential wedding, but given the main cast are all. teenagers, it’s likely that the person getting married will be Devi’s cousin, Kamala, or in what will undoubtedly be more of a surprising twist, her mother, Nalini.

Although Devi’s relationship with her mother has improved throughout the last three seasons, the family are still trying to navigate life after the tragic death of Mohan, Devi’s father and Nalini’s husband.

So, we can probably expect their grief journey to be an important part of the final season along with the chaos that comes with being a high school senior and preparing for your next steps.

Never Have I Ever season 4 cast

In news that will undoubtedly thrill Team Paxton shippers, Darren Barnet has confirmed that he will be returning to his role as Paxton despite graduating in season 3, saying in a video for Netflix, “You guys didn’t think you’d get rid of me that easy, did you?” The video also announced that Michael Cimino would be joining as Ethan, a new heartthrob making life all the more complicated for Devi. Check out the full cast-list below:

Never Have I Ever season 4 cast

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr Nalini Vishwakuma

Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Jaren Lewison as Benjamin “Ben” Gross

John McEnroe as himself

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

Michael Cimino as Ethan

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan (flashbacks and visions)

Ranjita Chakravarty as Nirmala

All three seasons of Never Have I Ever are now available to stream on Netflix. If that isn’t enough to curb your appetite for coming-of-age melodrama, check out our guide to the best teen movies.