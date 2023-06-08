What happens at the end of Never Have I Ever season 4 ? Loosely based on the life of series co-creator Mindy Kaling, the Netflix series Never Have I Ever has followed the difficult adolescence of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates life following the death of her beloved dad.

Don’t worry too much about the death, though. Never Have I Ever is a comedy series, we promise. Through the course of four seasons, we’ve seen Devi fall in love, break hearts, and make mistakes, all very typical teenage stuff. However, we’re afraid that Never Have I Ever season 4 is the final chapter of the Netflix series, so how do Devi’s misadventures end? Well, if you want to know that you’re in the right place, here’s the Never Have I Ever season 4 ending explained.

Never Have I Ever season 4 ending explained

Never Have I Ever season 4 ends with Dev graduating from high school, getting into her dream school Princeton and finally getting into a relationship with Ben.

The final episode of Never Have I Ever kicks off with Devi getting the news about Princeton and excitedly telling Ben (who was instrumental in helping Devi get off the school’s waitlist by convincing her to write a personal essay). Unfortunately, Devi’s excitement turns to bitter disappointment when Ben announces he’s spending the summer in New York.

Determined to have a good time, Devi does everything to ensure she has an epic summer, and soon enough, it’s the week before she goes off college. Despite always wanting to go to Princeton, Devi finds herself reluctant to pack and instead distracts herself by attending Pati’s wedding and hanging out with her friends.

In one of the saddest moments of the episode, Devi explodes at an imagined version of her dead dad, Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy), and breaks down in tears. Her mum Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), sees the whole thing and offers some inspiring words that help Devi realize that change may be difficult, but she’ll always have her family backing her.

As the episode draws to a close, Ben suddenly arrives at the wedding, having driven from New York, where he admits his feelings to Devi, and it’s a happy ending all around. Paxton decides to go to ASU because he realizes he loves teaching, Fabiola ends up working in robotics, and Eleanor’s on a movie set.

