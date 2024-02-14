These Netflix secret codes will make your Valentine’s day perfect

There's eleven secret Netflix codes for Valentine's Day movies that will make your search for the perfect love story even easier, no matter what your taste.

Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day movie? Finding the perfect flick for your date night can be tough, but if you’re opting for Netflix and chill this year (no, really — get your mind out the gutter), did you know that there are a range of secret Netflix codes you can use to customize your streaming service search?

It’s true, when it comes to Netflix, you don’t just have to limit yourself to just romance movies and rom-coms. There are a huge range of secret sub-genres that allow you to customize your search even further, so no matter your plans this year, you can find the perfect movie for you. As with any Netflix code, it’s a case of typing the URL ‘www.netflix.com/browse/genre/’ followed by the code in question.

The eleven different Netflix codes and their corresponding genres for Valentine’s Day are as follows:

  • Romantic Movies: 8883
  • Quirky Romance: 36103
  • Romantic Dramas: 1255
  • Romantic Comedies: 5475
  • Action With a Side of Romance: 81647318
  • Romantic Gay and Lesbian Movies: 3329
  • Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800
  • Romantic Christmas Films: 1394527
  • Love Hurts: 2708690
  • Romantic Biographical Dramas: 488
  • Romantic Teen Movies: 1764
If you’re more of a cinema-goer than movie at home-er, check out some of the best new movies in theatres now, from weepy drama movies to side-splitting comedy movies.

