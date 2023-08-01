The Tailor season 3 release date, cast, plot, and news

What is The Tailor season 3 release date? Ever since its gripping first season, which ended with an explosive cliffhanger, audiences haven’t been able to get enough of The Tailor.

Given season 1 only originally debuted in May 2023, its safe to say that the last couple of months have been a whirlwind for the drama series, as it garnered a huge international audience after Netflix acquired it and shared season 2 with the world on July 28, 2023.

The premise of the Netflix series is simple enough: a wedding tailor who is tasked with making the dress for his best friend’s fiance. But it isn’t long until the trio’s dark past comes back to haunt them in a messy chain of events full of angst, lust, and violence. After two seasons, fans can’t get enough of the thriller series, so here’s what we know about The Tailor season 3 release date, plot, cast, and more.

The Tailor season 3 release date

As of August 2023, there have been no announcements regarding The Tailor season 3.

We’ll keep you updated and let you know if Netflix ends up announcing anything. If they did, there’s a chance that the 2023 Writers Strike and Actors Strike could delay production, beginning on a new season.

So, we definitely shouldn’t expect a season 3 before mid-2024 at the earliest.

The Tailor season 3 cast

It wouldn’t be The Tailor without Esvet, Dimitri, and Peyami, so we can expect those three core stars to return. Here’s our full speculative cast list:

Çağatay Ulusoy as Peyami

Şifanur Gül as Esvet

Salih Bademci as Dimitri

Olgun Şimşek as Mustafa

Berrak Tüzünataç as Cemre

Engin Şenkan as Dede Peyami

Evrim Alasya as Kiraz

What will The Tailor season 3 be about?

If we get a third season of The Tailor, we imagine the central storylines will involve Esvet, Dimitri, Peyami, and Cemre.

By the end of The Tailor season 2, Esvet seems to have completely fallen in love with Dimitri. She appears to have let go of her feelings for Peyami in favor of working on her marriage, which puts an end to the love triangle that anchored the series’ first two seasons.

However, if we get a third season, we anticipate that this peace won’t last for long. Perhaps Esvet’s spark with Peyami will be reignited? But even if the chapter on their romance remains closed for good, The Tailor’s season 2 finale hinted at there being unfinished business between Peyami and Cemre.

In which case, it’s possible that the focus will shift to whether Peyami and Cemre end up together while Esvet and Dimitri continue to navigate their marriage in a parallel storyline.

There’s also the small matter of Peyami’s newly-reunited parents, with his long-lost mother Kiraz entering the picture last season. As she reconciled with his father, Mustafa, season 2 ended on a happy note. But if we get a third season, we imagine more skeletons in Kiraz’s closet may come to light and throw a spanner in the works…

Is there a The Tailor season 3 trailer?

There’s no trailer for The Tailor season 3 because a third season hasn’t been commissioned yet.

In the meantime, check out the trailer for The Tailor season 2, which picks up after that shocking wedding cliffhanger…

Where can I watch The Tailor season 3?

The Turkish drama is a Netflix exclusive.

This means a third season would almost definitely be on Netflix. The only exception is if it was canceled and another network or streamer decided to pick up the show for a third season.

How many episodes will The Tailor season 3 have?

If commissioned, we expect The Tailor season 3 to have eight episodes.

Seasons 1 and 2 both had eight episode runs, so an identically-sized third season seems like the most likely outcome.

However, the strike may well lead to the number of episodes being reduced if Netflix wants to get a new season out sooner rather than later.

