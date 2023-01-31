Sorry, The Queen’s Gambit 2 isn’t happening

If you saw Anya Taylor-Joy tweeting about The Queen’s Gambit 2 over the weekend, we have bad news for you. Turns out, the Netflix series is not returning and the actor actually had her social accounts hacked, resulting in the tease of a new season of the show.

The TV series tells the story of an orphan named Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy) who, although introverted, is a prodigy when it comes to the game of chess. After taking the world of chess by storm in the 1960s, this young woman finds that fame comes at a price.

It wasn’t thought that the drama series had much more to give, but fans were still excited when Taylor-Joy tweeted for the first time since November 2020 to simply say: “The Queen’s Gambit Season 2.”

The tweet existed for just ten minutes before it was deleted, but ten minutes is more than enough time for rumours to spread like wildfire in the sphere of social media.

Taylor-Joy took to Instagram to clear up the situation, where she said: “My Twitter has been hacked. Apologies for all inconveniences. It’s not me!” Sources close to the actor also confirmed to Variety that there is no truth to suggestions The Queen’s Gambit 2 is coming.

To be fair, we can’t imagine Taylor-Joy even having time to be involved in a sequel to the streaming service hit. She’s just starred in the thriller movie The Menu at the end of 2022, and has plenty of new movies on the way, too.

