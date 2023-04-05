The best Christopher Nolan movie is now streaming on Netflix

Film fans rejoice because the streaming service Netflix just got a shiny new addition to its library. As of April 2023, US subscribers to the platform will be able to enjoy one of the best Christopher Nolan movies – Inception – from the comfort of their own home.

For those unfamiliar with Nolan’s work, Inception is an acclaimed science fiction movie that won four Academy Awards back in 2010. Starring Hollywood legend Leonardo DiCaprio, the film follows the story of a professional thief who goes about stealing information from his targets by slipping into their subconscious.

The film was a mass success grossing over $828 million at the worldwide box office and has since been recognised as one of the best movies to ever hit the big screen. So, needless to say, the fact that Netflix scored the rights to distribute the flick on its platform is a mega win.

However, before we all start racing to renew our subscriptions, there is some bad news for a handful of our readers. Currently, this new Inception addition only applies to US readers.

UK Netflix doesn’t have the thriller movie on offer just yet. Instead, UK fans can enjoy the Leonardo DiCaprio films Shutter Island and The Departed.

If UK readers are dying for a digital copy of Inception, the drama movie is also available to rent or buy via Amazon Prime Video for £3.99. To sign up for the service, you can click our link here to check out a Prime membership.

