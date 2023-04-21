Seven Husbands cast rumours are stressing Jessica Chastain out

The cast list Netflix's movie The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is one corner of the internet's favourite rumour mill topic, and Jessica Chastain is a mainstay.

Jessica Chastain in Ava

Published:

NetflixThe Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

Fans of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo can’t stop speculating on who might lead the Netflix romance movie‘s cast. And The 355 star Jessica Chastain knows this more than most.

Based on the book of the same name, the story follows a Cuban actress through the decades in Hollywood. The book details her seven failed marriages to men, her cutthroat tactics to climb the ranks, and the love of her life, the red-headed Oscar-winning Celia St. James.

Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book is a staple for gay women, and, honestly, we can’t stop thinking about the potential cast either — sorry, Jessica Chastain.

The actress, who has playfully skirted around questions about her involvement for many months, felt she needed to set the record straight on Twitter — she has not officially landed the role.

Jessica Chastain's tweet

Not caught up on all things Seven Husbands? Don’t worry, that’s why we’re here: to explain that her tweet followed some online unconfirmed gossip about Chastain not signing on because the Netflix movie‘s script was poor.

The actress followed up, saying “I know how excited many you are about adaptations. Please don’t read too much into a video. There is no news about anything.” The adaptation needs to cast young and older versions of the leads. Ana de Armas is among the names thrown around for Evelyn herself.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more, use our secret Netflix codes to check out the best drama movies, best TV series, and the new movies coming soon.

More from The Digital Fix

An equal lover of streaming trash and arthouse who started off behind the camera in documentary filmmaking and has written for the likes of Zavvi. Will fight for Pitch Perfect.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.