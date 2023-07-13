This Oscar-nominated animated movie is now streaming on Netflix

Working your way through Netflix‘s movies can be a bit of a challenge; we’ve all seen the memes about scrolling through Netflix‘s homepage for so long that you’ve used up a movie’s worth of time. Well, we’ve got one of the best movies from our new on Netflix list to recommend to you.

If you’re wondering which of the new movies is worth your time, we’ve got a blistering animated flick from the Shrek franchise at the top of our watchlist, and it even was nominated for Oscars.

We’re talking about the sweet, amazingly executed Puss in Boots 2. One of the best animated movies of the last couple of years, if you ask us.

We have a Puss in Boots: The Last Wish review that dives into all the fuzzy, adorable details, but it’s one of those films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that plays with the medium in exciting ways, switching up art style and frame rates with abandon.

The movie also has fantastic music, a great cast, and a story suitable for children and parents: it’s about Death coming for Puss after he starts to become anxious about his nine lives being used up. The villain is truly incredible, too. Check out a clip of the baddy below.

The Last Wish became available for subscribers in the US on 13th July 2023, so you can get to streaming it right now. We don’t know how long it’ll stick around, but you’ve got at least one month to catch it. We’ve got lots more recommendations here with our best Netflix series and best Netflix movies, and we’ve got a guide to the secret Netflix codes too.

