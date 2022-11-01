One of the best rom-coms is now streaming on Netflix

We’re always keeping an eye on the various streaming services to see what new content is coming our way and our investigative work tells us one of the best rom-coms of all time is now streaming on Netflix.

Netflix may have its issues from time to time, but you can still always rely on the platform to offer up some of the best movies and TV series around when you need something to watch. The service has an array of brilliant original Netflix movies and Netflix series, as well as collating great films past and present.

Thanks to our detective work, we’ve discovered that one classic ‘90s movie has just dropped on Netflix in the US.

If you like Julia Roberts movies, you’re in luck, because Notting Hill is now available to stream on Netflix. This is just in the US though, so British audiences will have to find an alternative method to get their rom-com kicks.

The romance movie also stars Hugh Grant and is one of the most iconic films of this ilk from the period. We reckon it’s the perfect feel-good movie to curl up and get cosy too as we approach the winter months and the barrage of Christmas movies.

