One of the best animated series ever is now streaming on Netflix

It is time to grab your brightly coloured spandex and superhero capes, folks, because one of the best animated series is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home via Netflix!

As of May 8, 2023, US readers will be able to enjoy one of the best TV series DC ever made – Justice League and Justice League Unlimited through a Netflix subscription. In case you aren’t familiar with this 2D masterpiece – Justice League is a 2001 animation based on the crime-fighting DC comics of the same name.

Following the adventures of the supergroup The Justice League – which features the likes of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman – the show ran for two seasons on Cartoon Network before it was rebranded as Justice League Unlimited.

Developed by Bruce Timm, who co-produced other hit TV titles such as Batman: The Animated Series and Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League holds a special place in the heart of any kid from the early 2000s who loved some Saturday morning cartoons. Justice League Unlimited also received critical acclaim and was beloved right up until its final season in 2006.

So, needless to say, the fact that DC fans have a chance to revisit the show and witness all the heroes beating up the DC villains from their childhood again is a massive treat. However, before we all start jumping for joy, there is some bad news for our international readers.

Currently, Justice League and Justice League Unlimited are only available to watch on the streaming service Netflix for those in the US. That is right, whether you can join in on the crime-fighting fun depends on your region, friends.

We will be sure to keep you up to date on the future UK Netflix release date for Justice League and Justice League Unlimited. Until then, our readers in the UK can head on over to Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus to buy and rent the animated series.

