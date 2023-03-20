One of the best Cate Blanchett movies is now streaming on Netflix

Netflix has a mega treat for all you award winning film fans, as the streaming service adds one of the best Cate Blanchett movies to its platform.

One of the best Cate Blanchett movies is now streaming on Netflix

Published:

Netflix

Hold onto those streaming service subscriptions because, for all you US readers, One of the best movies in the legendary actor, Cate Blanchett’s, wheelhouse is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Netflix has released the hit 2015 romance movie Carol on its platform. Now for those of you who may not know yet, Carol is a drama movie every online distributor would love to have, as Carol is widely regarded as a masterpiece. In 2016, the British Film Institute named the flick the best LGBT film of all time. And on the year of its release, the movie was nominated for six Academy Awards – including putting Blanchett forward for Best Actress.

So, needless to say, this is definitely a film to add to your watch list, folks.

Directed by Todd Haynes, Carol tells the story of an aspiring photographer who falls in love and develops a relationship with an older woman in New York during the 1950s. However, their love is met with opposition due to prejudice and the threat of the law at the time.

YouTube Thumbnail

Unfortunately, Carol is only available to watch on Netflix for those in the US. However, UK readers can see this film via the streaming service Prime Video, if they have an Amazon Prime account. So, at least those over the pond aren’t completely out in the cold.

Blanchett is currently set to star in a number of new movies, including Borderlands, and The New Boy. For more top picks, here are the best Netflix movies that you can stream right now.

More from The Digital Fix

Staff writer, horror movie and The Lord of the Rings expert, Emma-Jane moved from South Africa to the UK after breaking her arm playing 'duck, duck, goose'. She has worked on several independent films and wrote for The Upcoming before joining The Digital Fix.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.