One of the best action movie franchises ever is leaving Netflix soon

While Netflix originals hang around on the service in perpetuity, some of the best Netflix movies and series are on a timer due to being licensed by other studios.

This is the case for what we think is one of the best action movie franchises ever. There’s a lot new on Netflix for July 2023, but we’re also set to lose a lot, too.

The Ip Man movies will be leaving Netflix US next month, so if you want to give them a spin, now is the time to do it before they’re catapulted off to one of the competition’s best streaming services.

Ip Man 1 through 4 will all be removed from the platform’s films catalog. The spin-off Master Z was never on it, so there’s no change there. The action movies starring Donnie Yen (John Wick 4, Star Wars: Rogue One) are loosely based on the life of the Wing Chun master of the same name.

There are four movies at present in the film series: Ip Man, Ip Man 2, Ip Man 3, and Ip Man 4: The Finale, and the spin-off Master Z: Ip Man Legacy. The original has an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the franchise high is Ip Man 2’s 97%. So, if you’re into awesome fight choreography and stunt work, this may be one for you.

Check out this incredible action scene from the first movie in 2008 above, where Yen takes on 10 men all on his lonesome. If you want more of that, head to Netflix for a binge marathon, there is still time yet.

For more martial arts flicks, check out the best Jackie Chan movies and the best Michelle Yeoh movies. Or, find a different flavor with the best movies of all time.