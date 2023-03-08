How many seasons of You will there be?

Joe's adventures in London are set to continue on Netflix soon, but how many seasons of You will there be after the end of You season 4 part 2?

How many seasons of You will there be? You season 4 part 2 will be making its debut soon, so fans are already thinking about the series’ future.

You season 4 has amped up the stakes and Joe is having his latest bloody nightmare in London. The thriller series has been a huge hit and has cemented its position as one of the most successful Netflix series on the streaming service. But how long will the show continue on for and how many seasons of You will there be after season 4 ends?

How many seasons of You will there be?

No further seasons of You have been confirmed. If Joe dies at the end of You season 4 part 2, then we could find that You season 4 is the final act of the TV series. If Joe doesn’t die, then we could see Joe moving on yet again to another part of the world, and we could get a You season 5.

However, further You novels are still being written by author Caroline Kepnes. So, if there’s more material to adapt, the Netflix series could continue into the future.

