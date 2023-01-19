National Treasure 3 release date speculation, cast, and more

When is the National Treasure 3 release date? For over 15 years, we’ve been waiting for the return of Ben Gates, Nicolas Cage’s globetrotting hero who solves strange mysteries from history.

Over two adventure movies, Ben became established as a cinematic hero, before unceremoniously vanishing as the the third installment disappeared into development hell. Turns out he was just keeping his head low, though, as a new movie in the franchise is looking increasingly likely.

So, what is the National Treasure 3 release date? Before we go excavating these secrets, we should clarify, this is a separate action movie to National Treasure: Edge of History, a spin-off thriller series on Disney Plus. Now that we’ve sorted that, on we go.

National Treasure 3 release date speculation

We don’t know the National Treasure 3 release date. At time off writing, it’s still in the air if the film will happen, but signs are increasingly pointing towards a positive outcome soon.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer stated in 2022 that a draft of the script was finished and in Nicolas Cage’s hands. Apparently, it’s up to Cage if the draft is worthwhile, and then they’ll move into the next stage of development. Fingers crossed – watch this space.

National Treasure 3 cast speculation

First and foremost, we expect the National Treasure 3 cast to include Nicolas Cage. He’s the hero behind the whole franchise, and he’s what makes a trilogy so appealing.

Besides Cage, Diane Kruger as Dr Abigail Chase and Riley Poole as Riley Poole are both likely to play some part, since they were in the first two. Beyond those three, it’s anyone’s guess, all depends on the movie villain and what direction they decide to take the production and story.

National Treasure 3 plot speculation

We can’t say for certain what will happen in the National Treasure 3 plot, though the second film did leave us on a cliffhanger. At the end of The Book of Secrets, Ben’s about to explain something to the sitting president from the secret presidential diary that covers major world events.

National Treasure 3 could pick up this thread, with Ben trying to figure out more mysteries surrounding that book. At the very least, Ben’s relationship to the White House is likely to factor into events.

That’s all we know about the National Treasure threequel. If this has you hankering for some adventure, check out our guide to the Indiana Jones movies, and if you like things a little darker, we have a list of the best vampire movies as well.