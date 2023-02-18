You can now watch Naruto for free legally online

If you were a fan of anime in the early to mid-2000s, then chances are you’ve heard of a little show called Naruto. The anime series focussed on Uzumaki Naruto, a young ninja growing up in the Hidden Leaf Village as he fought to become the top shinobi in his town.

Along the way, the Number One Hyperactive, Knucklehead Ninja and the rest of the Naruto characters battled powerful foes, friends became enemies, and the whole thing culminated in a huge war sparked by the evil organisation Akatasuki.

The show balanced great action with some surprisingly touching character work. It was wildly popular long before My Hero Academia or Demon Slayer raised their fresh young heads above the parapet. Now though, you can relive Naruto’s adventures all over again for free.

Viz has released Naruto episodes 1-220 on YouTube, and you can go and watch them all now. Before you run off to start watching the TV series, we should warn you there are two catches; the first is that you have to be in the US, and the second is that there will be adverts.

Don’t worry, UK readers. We wouldn’t forget you. You can watch Naruto on Crunchyroll for free if you’re willing to put up with adverts. The streaming service also offers a premium service, allowing you to watch the whole thing without adverts for holidays and microwavable meals.

