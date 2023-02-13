What is The Way of the Househusband season 3 release date? Based on Kousuke Oono’s manga of the same name, The Way of the Househusband is one of the best feel-good anime shows you can watch right now. It’s fun, easy to binge, and will leave you dying for more.

Telling the story of the retired yakuza boss Tatsu taking on the role of a domestic god after getting married to his businesswoman wife Miku, the hit anime series has captured all our hearts since releasing in 2021. Seeing Tatsu deal with chores with the face and intensity of a criminal throughout the TV series’ short episodic run never gets old. And now, with The Way of the Househusband season 2 hitting Netflix in January 2023 – fans already want to know what is next for Tatsu’s continued adventures into the hilariously mundane.

Well, grab your aprons and ready your will of the warrior because The Digital Fix is here to help. From The Way of the Househusband season 3 release date, cast, plot and more, here is everything we know about the next chapter in the Netflix anime.

The Way of the Househusband season 3 release date speculation

Currently, The Way of the Househusband season 3 release date hasn’t been announced. However, if we were to guess a potential timeline for the next instalment, sometime in 2024 would be our best bet.

This 2024 release date speculation is due to the fact that The Way of the Househusband is still in its season 2 run. The first half of season 2 of the animated series hit Netflix on January 2023, with part 2 set to release on February 21. With this in mind, we won’t be getting any new episodes for a while.

It should also be noted that The Way of the Househusband season 3 hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. However, there is still plenty of source material from Kousuke Oono’s manga, and the comedy series is wildly popular. So really, a renewal announcement is only a matter of time. Stay tuned for updates!

The Way of the Househusband season 3 plot speculation

The Way of the Househusband season 3 plot will see Tatsu kept busy doing chores and household tasks while dealing with his intimidating image and yakuza demeanour.

If you have watched the previous seasons of The Way of the Househusband, you will know that the romance anime doesn’t have much of a linear high-stakes story.

That means expect to see Tatsu engage in more sales, cleaning, and go about town shopping while his former yakuza associates and rivals eye him up. Tatsu and his hard-working wife Miku still have plenty to show us, and more antics and short stories will be heading to our small screens in no time at all.

Currently, the ninth volume of Kousuke Oono’s manga will be adapted for The Way of the Househusband season 2, part 2. And the eleventh volume of the original manga was released on January 7, 2023. This means that there is still plenty of source material for the Netflix series to use.

One of the potential storylines for The Way of the Househusband season 3 could follow a story in the manga, which sees Miku win a paid vacation from her company to Bremen Farm with Tatsu. We will let you know if any more plot details or spoilers head our Way.

The Way of the Househusband season 3 cast

While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, we can expect The Way of the Househusband season 3 cast to feature all the main voice actors returning to their respective roles.

That means (on the English-dubbed front) Jonah Scott will be back as Tatsu, Laura Post will return as Miku, and Andres Paul Ramacho will reprise his role as the anime character Masa.

Here is The Way of the Househusband season 3 cast:

Jonah Scott as Tatsu

Laura Post as Miku

Andres Paul Ramacho as Masa Ben Pronsky as Torajirō

Melissa Greenspan as Hibari Torii

Laura Stahl as Gin

Jason Marnocha as Miku’s Dad

We will be sure to keep you updated if any casting announcements or changes are made after The Way of the Househusband wraps its season 2 run.

